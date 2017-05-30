Boom Williams Is Putting In Extra Time To Make The Bengals

We were getting ready to talk to Boom Williams, and Marvin Lewis walks by, and with a smile and says 'Boom, you practice one day and now you are doing a TV interview?' The Bengals head coach laughs and keeps on walking.

Anytime an undrafted free agent gets picked on by the boss, it's a good thing.

"Marvin is a good guy and he's showed me some love since I've been here," says the former UK star tailback.

It's not a stretch to say Boom is running uphill to make the team. First of all, the Bengals already have too many running backs they want to keep. But, you never know about injuries. Then, it's the major change to the NFL.

When you start looking at the Bengals playbook, and you compare that to what Boom dealt with at UK, it's two different worlds.

"It's crazy, the play calls are much longer, so you have to be tuned in and listen in the huddle. Another thing different for me is huddling because we didn't huddle at Kentucky. There has been a lot of things for me to focus on, and try to get in the playbook and study every night before I go to bed."

Life in the NFL. You eat dinner, and study your playbook until it's time to call it a day. You don't have a choice.

When it comes to UK, Boom might have roots in Georgia, but UK is home.

"I miss them a lot already. I talk to those guys pretty much everyday. Talk to those guys. Those guys are still family. I'm going to try and go back and catch a few games this year and like I said, it's BBN forever."

The Bengals have a terrific reputation of giving undrafted free agents a fair chance. But, if Boom can't make the team, there is nothing wrong with the practice squad, or perhaps another team likes what they see during the preseason.

