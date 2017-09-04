Ravens Re-Sign Chris Matthews

The Baltimore Ravens have resigned former Kentucky wide receiver, Chris Matthews, according to The Baltimore Sun.

Matthews was cut Saturday as part of the team trimming its opening day roster to 53, however the Ravens re-signed him when Baltimore placed cornerback Maurice Canady on IR Monday.

Matthews had a quiet preseason, catching only four balls for 81 yards.

In his third season with the Ravens, he was signed in November of the 2015 campaign following his release from the Seattle Seahawks. Matthews spent all of last season on injured reserve because of a thumb injury.

