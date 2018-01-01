Woman Rescued After 60-Foot Fall, Frigid Night At Berea Pinnacles

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman was rescued Sunday morning after falling off a cliff at Berea Pinnacles in Madison County and spending a frigid night with a broken leg.
Authorities say the woman is lucky to be alive after she fell around 6 p.m. Sunday evening, tumbling about 60 feet and breaking her femur.
Berea Fire Dept: Rescue underway in East Pinnacle. Woman fell 60 feet off a rock around 6pm last night. All night in cold until other hikers heard her yelling. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/DEKRQsHGRy— Leigh Searcy (@LSearcLex) January 1, 2018
The woman survived frigid temperatures overnight, and a hiker heard her yelling for help Monday morning.
The woman fell in the area near Indian Fort Mountain Trail.
Officials say the woman was alert but injured when they made contact Sunday.
"It's too cold and dangerous to hike," a battalion chief told LEX 18. "Stay safe, stay at home."
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Powell County Animal Shelter is investigating after someone abandoned a dog and half a dozen puppies in the freezing temperatures.
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The southbound lanes of Interstate Highway 75 were blocked at the 64 mile marker after a single-vehicle fatal accident.
(LEX 18) — A high profile murder involving an FBI agent and an informant will be featured on an episode of "The Perfect Suspect," an Investigation Discovery show.
