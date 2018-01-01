Quantcast

Woman Rescued After 60-Foot Fall, Frigid Night At Berea Pinnacles

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman was rescued Sunday morning after falling off a cliff at Berea Pinnacles in Madison County and spending a frigid night with a broken leg.

Authorities say the woman is lucky to be alive after she fell around 6 p.m. Sunday evening, tumbling about 60 feet and breaking her femur.

The woman survived frigid temperatures overnight, and a hiker heard her yelling for help Monday morning.

The woman fell in the area near Indian Fort Mountain Trail.

Officials say the woman was alert but injured when they made contact Sunday.

"It's too cold and dangerous to hike," a battalion chief told LEX 18. "Stay safe, stay at home."

