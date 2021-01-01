Austin Pollack joined the LEX 18 team as a multimedia journalist in July 2021. Before coming to Kentucky, Austin worked for WITN in Greenville, North Carolina as the morning and noon anchor. During his time in eastern North Carolina, he covered two hurricanes and focused on uplifting and positive stories in the community. He started his career as a reporter and evening anchor at WDTV in Bridgeport, West Virginia where he covered the opioid crisis, infrastructure issues and two teacher and school service personnel strikes.

Austin enjoys shining a light on the positive stories throughout our community. He also likes telling stories that inform, educate and entertain viewers throughout eastern and central Kentucky.

Originally wanting to pursue a career in baseball, Austin quickly realized he wasn't good enough to play beyond high school. He also realized it might be tough to pursue a professional career at a whopping 5'7". Before starting in news, he was the play-by-play broadcaster for a minor league affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. He also spent a summer as a broadcaster in the Alaska Baseball League.

A graduate of Syracuse University, Austin tries not to miss a weekend of cheering on the Orange during basketball season. He is also a diehard Red Sox fan and at one point had t-shirts of the entire starting lineup. When Austin is not out in the field on a story, you can find him exploring Lexington's restaurants and supporting local businesses! When the weather is nice, you'll likely find him walking around with an iced coffee in his hand.

Have a story you'd like to share or a local business he should visit? Reach out to him via e-mail at Austin.Pollack@wlex.tv or on Facebook!