Ben Branscum is a born and raised Kentuckian from Stearns Kentucky.

He completed his bachelor's in Media Arts and Studies at the University of Kentucky in May 2020 and is currently a graduate student for Information Communication Technology at UK. During his time as an undergrad, he worked on the Student Newscast at UK. He also worked as a videographer for UK PR & Marketing, and UKTV.

Ben started in November 2021 as a Studio Tech in our production Department. He is also a huge movie and hockey fan (GO FLYERS). He also works as a video gamer reviewer and is a huge Formula 1 and motorsports fan.

Twitter: @BrBranscum43 Email: benjamine.branscum@wlex.tv