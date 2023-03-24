Buy Instagram Followers: A Guide to The Top 9 Providers

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WLEX. Advertiser: LikeSMM.

Creating and maintaining an Instagram account is the bare minimum requirement for businesses and influencers. The problem is that we are no longer in the early days of social media when being first was nearly all you needed to do to take advantage of the reach of these platforms.



Everyone is now on social media, from massive corporations to local grocery stores. Whether you are running a business or attempting to make a name for yourself as an influencer, you not only need an Instagram presence, but a lot of followers if you want to stand out.

The challenge for businesses and influencers is that gaining those followers either takes a lot of time, money, or both. You can put in hours each day creating content, posting on Instagram, and interacting with people on the platform. You can even pay someone for Instagram growth, but that requires you to have a significant marketing budget.

If you are not comfortable with either of those options, you may want to know about an alternative. When you buy Instagram followers, you can speed your way towards having a huge following on that social media platform.

Buying Instagram followers is safe, easy, and impactful. When your account has 100,000 followers versus 10,000 followers, you have a much wider reach and can reach out to potential customers from within your target demographic.

If you are serious about growing your Instagram account and leveraging this platform to boost your business, then you must buy Instagram followers from one of the sites listed below.

9 Best Sites to Buy Instagram Followers (2023 Tested)

Buzzoid is an outstanding site that can grow your follower count on Instagram. All you have to do is provide them with your Instagram handle, decide how many active followers you want to buy, and then pick your ideal payment method. You will start to see those new followers on your account within minutes.

Using one of the best sites to buy Instagram followers, such as Buzzoid, is very helpful as you stay in the good graces of the Instagram algorithm. They never sell bots or inactive accounts, which means your new followers are real people. Such a purchase ensures that you are in an elevated position on social media networks, with no possible risk to your company.

Buzzoid has very affordable prices for their real accounts follower packages. You can choose between high-quality and premium new followers, with premium followers coming from your target audience. These Instagram users will then get a chance to check out your posts, which should include appropriate hashtags to reach out to a wide audience, and may even buy your products or services.

If you are serious about growing your Instagram account, then you should create an account on Buzzoid so you can quickly checkout each time you want to buy more followers.

When you think about places where you can buy Instagram followers, the first site that should come to your mind is Twicsy. They have a top-tier service that you can use throughout the year to grow your social media following. Twicsy is strictly bot-free, which means that anytime you buy followers for your Instagram account, you are guaranteed real people with active accounts.

Twicsy also offers you the option between high-quality and premium followers. The reason is that every customer has different needs. If your goal is to get the cheapest Instagram likes and followers, then going for the high-quality option is smart. If you want the very best, then go for premium followers.

The number of followers you buy will impact the per-follower price on Twicsy, as they do offer a discount for bulk orders. If you have any special requests, you can get in touch with the customer support team. They will be happy to create a custom package for you to buy.

Twicsy does offer quick delivery of all followers, which means that you can start to see growth of your account within minutes of placing an order. Their Instagram followers packages are the very best in the business.

There are many reasons to pick Rushmax as the place to buy quality Instagram followers. The platform has very low prices, which is useful when you have a limited social media marketing budget. They also pledge to never sell fake Instagram followers or inactive accounts.

While they do not offer a growth service, Rushmax can help boost your Instagram engagement rate with instant delivery of real followers. Getting such fast delivery ensures that you want to quickly boost your presence on Instagram, you can do so with their help.

The affordable prices come in handy when you want to buy more followers in the future. Using Rushmax is the perfect way to elevate your presence on Instagram in a short space of time. You can then use organic growth to get to an even higher position. Establishing such a social media presence is crucial if you want your business to succeed in the modern economy.

4. VVVirals

There is nothing wrong with getting a helping hand when you are wanting to grow your presence on Instagram. You can use VVVirals to achieve that growth on your Instagram profile, while avoiding fake accounts and bots. Your IG followers can double, triple, or quadruple when you use this service, as they sell very affordable Insta followers.

Use a credit card or PayPal to complete your payment, and then watch as those organic followers arrive on your account within minutes. These high-quality followers will make all the difference as you attempt to get your business to stand out from the competition.

5. Z Labs

A top-tier site that you can use to boost your social proof, you can trust that Z Labs will get the job done for you. They sell premium followers that will ensure your Instagram account is up there with the best companies in your sector. That will elevate your brand awareness, ensuring that people are aware of the quality services and products that you sell.

6. Greedier Social Media

When you are running a small business, you do not have a lot of money to spend on Instagram marketing. Using a site like Greedier Social Media is an outstanding option for boosting your Instagram page without having to pay an arm and a leg for the privilege.

Forget about using a growth service or hiring an expert to create an Instagram marketing strategy. You can use Greedier Social Media to buy followers, along with likes and views, to boost your account. The growth you will achieve using their followers will make a huge difference to your business in the long-term.

7. EntertaiFollow

EntertaiFollow is a respected seller of cheap Instagram followers. These are real users that are arriving on your account within hours of submitting an order. All you have to do is provide EntertaiFollow with your Instagram username, as they will take care of everything else.

There are no security risks when you are buying from EntertaiFollow, as they will never ask for your password or any personal information. You can also count on the company’s discretion, as they are well aware that a business would never want anyone else to know that they bought Instagram followers.

8. BuzzTouch

Another useful site that you may want to consider is BuzzTouch. By using the BuzzTouch service, you are avoiding any bot accounts or inactive accounts. They have great customer reviews, which indicate that when you buy followers from them, you will be benefiting for the long-term.



If you regularly create and send out quality Instagram posts, then you will be happy with the increase in followers you get from BuzzTouch. Those new followers will enjoy your quality content, while you will have barely paid any money to get that increase in followers. The Instagram services from BuzzTouch are very affordable, which becomes evident when you check out their explore page.

9. StormMetrics

One of the better sites that Instagram influencers can use to buy followers is StormMetrics. They have a stellar support team, very fast delivery time on all orders, and many options depending on your budget. Whether you are seeking high-quality or premium followers, you can trust StormMetrics to deliver for you.

All the followers you get from this platform are genuine, and you are not going to get into any trouble with the Instagram algorithm. They are real followers with active accounts, which does not go against the terms and service of the platform.

How to Organically Grow Your Instagram Following

People have a misconception about accounts buying their way to the top on Instagram. While you can purchase followers to speed up your growth on this platform, you will only be able to sustain those follower numbers if you are backing them up with quality content.

Spend a bit of time understanding the best Instagram content from companies in your sector. What are they doing differently? You do not have to copy their photos or videos, but you can take inspiration and ensure that you are matching their standard.

When you buy a lot of followers, you are getting real eyeballs on your content. Instagram also treats your content as more valuable, as they see you as a fast growing account. Take advantage of these circumstances by posting often. You should be posting at least one time a day as a business, preferably a couple of times a day.

If the ultimate goal of your Instagram account is to drive traffic to your business, either a website or a physical store, then you must promote your company. Post about your business, show behind the scenes of your operation, tell your followers about any promotions or new products/services, and make your business seem appealing.

Why Buy Instagram Followers?

Using social media to boost your presence within a specific industry is the best way forward for most small businesses. Offering quality products or services is a given, but social media gives you that market recognition that you need to compete with more established players in your sector.

Rather than having to pay someone for a social media growth service, you can take an easier way out of this problem. Buy Instagram followers from reputable sites such as Twicsy, Buzzoid, or Rushmax, and you will be in an excellent position.

With a substantial following on your Instagram account, each post you made is seen by so many real people. This will give you an easy way to reach out to potential customers. Having a following on Instagram also means that you are featuring on trending lists and more likely to show up higher on people’s feeds.

Buy Instagram followers from reputable sites and watch in amazement as your Instagram account elevates your business.