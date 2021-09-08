The homebuilding industry is booming in the Bluegrass, and demand is high for skilled tradespeople. The Building Institute of Central Kentucky is teaching people how to do the jobs and putting them to work. The programs include plumbing, electrical, and HVAC. You can learn more by calling (859) 229-6641 or visiting http://www.biacentralky.com/.
Building Institute of Central KY offers training classes for trade jobs
Posted at 2:15 PM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 14:15:12-04
