Holiday Giveaway: Sweet Treats from Ruth Hunt Candy

Ruth Hunt Candy Company has been serving the Bluegrass and beyond for 104 years. Ruth Tharpe Hunt founded the company out of her garage in 1921 in Mount Sterling, Kentucky.

The small business is famous for its pulled cream candy, her signature candy bar, the Blue Monday, and bourbon balls crafted with Woodford Reserve Bourbon. It also offers a wide variety of handcrafted chocolates, caramels, gift boxes, and more.

Since opening in 1921, Ruth Hunt Candy Company has grown significantly and now has locations in Mount Sterling and Lexington that ship across the United States and around the world.

Ruth Hunt Candy Company

Mt. Sterling Store

550 North Maysville Road, Mt. Sterling, Kentucky

1-800-927-0302



Lexington Store

213 Walton Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky

(859) 268-1559

Website: Ruth Hunt Candies - Chocolates, Chocolate Candy, Chocolate Candy Bars, Cream Candy, Homemade, Hand Made Chocolates

