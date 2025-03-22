Watch Now
Lockbox Restaurant + Lounge

Lockbox Restaurant + Lounge showcases local, high-quality ingredients with thoughtful yet simple preparations and cooking techniques in a contemporary brasserie setting. The Lockbox space highlights historic features such as original marble floors, decorative plaster details, large arched windows and a historic safe deposit vault that is used for private dining.

Book a table by calling (859) 899-6860 or online at Lockbox at 21c Hotel Restaurant - Lexington, KY | OpenTable.

