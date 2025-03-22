One lucky viewer will win the Ultimate Lexington Weekend Giveaway for April 25-26, 2025. The prize package worth $770 includes two Keeneland general admission tickets for Friday, April 25, one-night stay on April 25 in the 'Nightwatch' Immersive Art Suite at the 21c Museum Hotel in downtown Lexington, special room amenities at check-in, and a $100 Lockbox gift card. The deadline to enter is Monday, March 31. Enter at https://www.lex18.com/community/contests/ultimate-lexington-weekend-giveaway-2025.

