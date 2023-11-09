TIME WITH YOUR DOCTOR MATTERS

"I started Marshall Lifestyle Medicine to promote a new way of thinking about healthcare. Lifestyle Medicine involves the use of evidence-based therapeutic approaches such as the role of diet, physical activity, sleep, stress management, interpersonal relationships and other lifestyle behaviors that affect, alter, prevent, and potentially reverse age-related chronic disease. I am taking an expanded approach – promoting the role of Hormones, Peptides, Lifestyle Medications, Aesthetic Products and Services, and Regenerative Medicine Treatments to better promote living life optimally. My vision for the future of healthcare is one that is patient-first, efficient, preventative, life enhancing and unbound by the old rules pertaining to health management."

John Marshall Mullins, MD