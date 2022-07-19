Frankfort student one of many Kentuckians competing in 2022 USA Mullet Championships

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — 2.5 years ago, Josh Scott told his mother he’d like to grow his hair out and go with the mullet style.

“(She) said no at first. Then I found some pictures of my dad with a mullet and said, ‘what about this?’ She said, ‘well, I guess you can get one,” Josh recalled of that day in 2019.

Since then he’s come to his barber Mike Stanley at the Hair Deposit barber shop only to get the sides and top cut. The mullet barely gets touched.

“For years he went for the high and tight” (style of cut), Stanley explained.

Josh has a reason for doing this as he has entered himself into a national mullet growing contest. There’s a cash prize for the winner.

“I’m only a little less than 100 votes behind some other kid,” he said.

Josh plays football for Western Hills High School in Frankfort. A wide receiver who could get tackled from behind by the hair that peeks through his helmet, though, he said that hasn’t happened yet. Should he win the grand prize, Josh knows exactly what he’ll be doing with that money.

“There’s going to be a thousand dollars and I plan on giving some of it to my church. They’ve always been real good to me,” he said.

Over time, Mom has conditioned herself to love Josh’s long hair, and he couldn’t care what others think.

“A lot of people tell me to cut it, a lot of people tell me to keep it. I keep it,” he said.

He also said a loss in the national mullet contest this year won’t send him to Mr. Stanley’s chair with an order to cut it off.

“Win or lose maybe I’ll keep it and go next year,” he said of his desire to enter the contest again.

Essentially, he’ll rinse and repeat.

To vote for Josh, or to check in on the mullet growing competition, you can click here.