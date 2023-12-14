Inmates at Federal Medical Center showcase culinary arts program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Federal Medical Center in Lexington, a federal prison, is not just a place where inmates serve their time. It's also where they can learn new skills to give them a better chance at employment when they get out.

One program inmates are taking part in is culinary arts.

Candace Egbert is the culinary arts instructor at the prison. Wednesday was all about her students putting on a display. The FMC was hosting a community relations luncheon at the training facility, highlighting their culinary arts program.

"I'm so glad that they're getting recognized for their hard work, for their dedication, and for trying to put themselves in a position to better themselves," says Egbert.

Inmates in the program are non-violent offenders. Prison Warden David Paul says programs like this, which is one of many skill-based and self-improvement programs offered, have proven to reduce recidivism rates.

"The data shows that most individuals when they come to prison do not have the skill sets. This prepares them to return to society," says Paul.

Wednesday's banquet-style event was the perfect opportunity for the women in the program to get a feel for what their futures will hold.

"It just really gives them the opportunity to thrive. I mean it gives them motivation, it gives them purpose," says Egbert.

