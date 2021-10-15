Binge 'em while you can: Movies and shows leaving Netflix in November

TUCSON, Ariz. — With the revolving-door slate of deals making it tough to keep track of what's coming and going to Netflix each month, we're here to help you catch some movies and shows you may have had on your list before they leave the service and become a lot harder to find.

More than 60 movies are leaving the service on November 1, including the 2002 crime caper "Catch Me if You Can," the 1980s teen comedy classic "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," four "Jaws" films, and "Legally Blonde."

Here are the shows and films leaving Netflix in May, courtesy of What's on Netflix:

November 1



60 Days In (1 Season)

A Grand Night In: The Story of Aardman (2015)

Ajji (2017)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Asees (2018)

B.A.P.S. (1997)

Battle: Los Angeles (2011)

Beowulf (2007)

Billy on the Street (Seasons 1-4)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

CLANNAD (Volumes 1-2)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cracked Up: The Darrell Hammond Story (2018)

Creators (2015)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

Forged in Fire (1 Season)

Gaddar: The Traitor (2015)

Haikyu!! (Seasons 1-2)

In My Country (2018)

Inception (2010)

Jatts in Golmaal (2013)

Jaws (1975)

Jaws 2 (1978)

Jaws 3 (1983)

Jaws: The Revenge (1987)

Just You (Season 1)

Legally Blonde (2001)

Little Monsters (1989)

Little Singham: Mahabali (2019)

Love Around (Season 1)

Love Family (Season 1)

Love Me or Leave Me (Season 1)

Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions! (Season 1)

Maid-Sama! (Season 1)

Major Payne (1995)

Malcolm X (1992)

Mile 22 (2018)

Mortal Kombat (1995)

Mundeyan Ton Bachke Rahin (2014)

Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You (2016)

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)

Once Upon a Time in America (1984)

Premonition (2007)

Reckoning (Limited Series)

Snowden (2016)

Spanish Affair 2 (2015)

Swiped (2018)

Swordfish (2001)

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)

Training Day (2001)

The Bittersweet (2017)

The Boulet Brothers Dragula (Seasons 1-2)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

The Heartbreak Kid (2007)

The Impossible (2012)

The Losers (2010)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

The Original Kings of Comedy (2000)

The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin (2017)

Under Siege (1992)

Vaya (2016)

Welcome Home Roscoe Jones (2008)

Yeh Hai Bakrapur (2014)

Yes Man (2008)

November 2



My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Legend of Everfree (2016)

My Little Pony: Happy Birthday to You! (2017)

Oh Yuck (Season 1)

Prospect (2018)

November 3



Meet the Adebanjos (Seasons 1-3)

November 5



Brother in Love (2019)

Bucket List (2018)

Kids on the Block (2019)

The Lovers (2017)

November 6



The Late Bloomer (2016)

November 7



The Journey Is the Destination (2016)

November 8



My Way (2016)

Sleepless (2017)

November 11



A Single Man (2009)

To Be of Service (2019)



