One dead, multiple injured in crash that shut down US 199 in Harlan Co.

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash shut down part of US 119 in Harlan County Sunday evening.

Kentucky State Police say they are investigating a deadly two-vehicle collision that happened around 6:50 p.m. on Sunday. The crash has shut down part of US 119 in the Cumberland community in Harlan County.

Troopers say one person has died, and multiple people were seriously hurt and flown from the scene.

US 119 remains blocked and is expected to stay closed for about an hour as several agencies continue assisting at the scene.

KSP encourages the public to avoid the area.

