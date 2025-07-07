1 dead, 9 taken to hospital following gas leak at Lexington apartment complex

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington fire officials report that one man is dead and nine others were taken to the hospital following an early morning gas leak at an apartment complex.

According to officials, they responded to the Oxford Circle Apartments around 4:00 a.m. Monday morning for a hazmat response for reports of a person having a hard time breathing.

Officials say that when they arrived on the scene, their monitors went off, indicating the presence of flammable gases, which they assume are methane and carbon monoxide.

According to officials, they forced open over 30 apartment doors to evacuate the people inside.

Officials say the cause is under investigation, and they are still on the scene ventilating the apartment.

Officials report that around eight pets were removed from the apartments, but they are unsure of their condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.