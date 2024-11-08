1 person found dead after overnight house fire in Monticello

MONTICELLO, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Monticello Fire Department reported that while units were extinguishing a structure fire overnight on Friday, a body was found in the home, located on Old Mill Springs Road.

According to a social media post, the fire department responded to a "residential structure with heavy fire involvement." During fire operations, a body was found in the home.

An investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff's Office and Kentucky State Police is underway, and the Kentucky State Fire Marshal’s Office was requested to investigate the fire's cause.

