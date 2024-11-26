Cameras integrated with Lexington police technology system leads to two murder arrests

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department says cameras integrated with its Fūsus program helped lead to two murder arrests in the last two weeks.

The first was a deadly hit-and-run near Richmond Road and Squires Road on Nov. 11. On Nov. 12, 21-year-old Logan Rogers was charged after he was caught on a camera registered with the police department.

The second was a murder suspect who was on the run from Alabama, 30-year-old Kiarah Donque Jones. He was caught on Flock cameras and was later arrested on Nov. 22 at the Lexington Comfort Inn.

Both cameras are connected to Fūsus.

"We've been able to solve crime and get murder suspects out of our community in a very quick manner," said Sgt. Guy Miller with Lexington Police Department.

The program allows traffic cameras, license plate readers, business surveillance cameras, and private security cameras to connect to the Fūsus network.

"As this system keeps developing, with more registered cameras and integrated cameras, we will be able to keep our community even safer than it already is," said Miller.

People can register their cameras with police so that when a crime happens, police can see where their cameras are and instantly send them a message to see if they have any video that might help them.

"They can draw a circle around that area and send out a mass email to anyone who has registered their camera and say at this date, at this time, I'm looking for vehicle, or this person. please review your footage if you think it pertains to that, send it to us," said Miller.

There are two levels of voluntary participation. One is registering your camera, which is free. If an incident occurs, an investigator from the Lexington Police Department will contact the camera owner via email to look at the footage. Camera owners can share footage with investigators through a link in the email. Registering a camera does not give the police department direct access to camera footage.

The second is purchasing a piece of equipment that allows the police department access to a live feed.

To get information on either of the above options, click here.