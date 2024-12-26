Covington man arrested after he admits to sending explicit photos of child: citation

COVINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man in Covington was reportedly arrested and charged after he allegedly took photos with an unconscious minor in a "sexually explicit act" and then sent them to the child's parents.

According to a citation from the Covington Police Department, officers were called to Craig Street on a welfare check of a child.

Upon arrival, the citation detailed that a father told police that he and his ex-wife had allegedly received photos of their child "unconscious in a sexually explicit act" with a man, identified in the citation as 20-year-old Ian Bustillo.

The citation read that Bustillo admitted to police that he sent photos of him "performing sex acts" with the victim to the mothers phone.

According to the citation, police reportedly found Alprazolam pills on Bustillo before he was arrested.

Bustillo was then charged with third-degree poss cont sub-drug unspecified, distribution of sexually explicit images no consent-first off, and first-degree rape-incapable of consent/physical helpless, the citation listed.

