Deadly poultry virus detected in Jessamine County backyard flock, officials report

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A confirmed case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) has been detected in a backyard poultry flock in Jessamine County, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture reports.

According to a release, the samples were confirmed to contain the virus by the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratories after "representatives at the Jessamine County premises alerted KDA of increased mortality in their flock" on December 6.

The affected flock has been quarantined, and a ten kilometer surveillance zone around the premises has been established.

"Movement restrictions have been placed on all backyard and commercial facilities in the surveillance zone to avert further spread of the disease," the release reported. "Those premises will be monitored through active surveillance. Any premises with birds demonstrating clinical signs of HPAI will be tested."

HPAI is known to be deadly for domestic chickens and turkeys, but does not present a risk to food safety as poultry and eggs are safe to eat when prepared properly.

Birds from this flock will not enter the food supply system.

“The Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s (KDA) Office of State Veterinarian (OSV) is working closely with federal animal health officials and other state agencies to contain this incident of avian influenza,” Agriculture Commissioner Jonathan Shell said. “Protecting the health of livestock and poultry in the Commonwealth is a top priority of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.”

