Fayette County board member apologizes for tweets after criticism

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Fayette County Public Schools board member is under fire after tweets from late-May are labeled as "homophobic" and "anti-semitic."

Fayette County board member Amanda Ferguson received backlash after two of her tweets from late May were brought to light by community members over the weekend.

The FCPS 'X' - formerly known as Twitter - account tweeted out a photo of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear alongside board chair Tyler Murphy and Fayette County Education Association president Jessica Hiler. The photo showcases Beshear being honored for his Distinguished Alumni Award.

"In no way was it meant to spark hate of any particular group," says Ferguson.

One board member at the table says, "When I look at this, this is wrong. This is inappropriate. Why is our school board being represented this way?"

Under the FCPS tweet, a random account commented, "Who's the lesbian on the left?"

According to screenshots provided by the board, Ferguson had replied with an exploding Furby GIF: "It was meant to go under that, I think it says '"That Neema"' who is a friend. Again an old joke with an old friend."

Education activist Nema Brewer also responded to the FCPS tweet. Her tweet reads:

To which Ferguson says she reacted to it with a laughing emoji.

"I guess I deleted the laughing emoji and the Furby is now in the place of the laughing emoji," explains Ferguson.

Ferguson apologized multiple times throughout the meeting, stating that she never intended for people, especially students, to be harmed by her tweets. "I never meant to hurt. Or make a student feel like I did not care about that student."

"The positions we hold are positions of public trust and the words we say and the tone we set at the top of any organization matters and makes a difference," explains board member Tyler Murphy.

Murphy stresses that the board's responsibility is to model appropriate behavior. It needs to have meaningful, positive conversations about the work they're doing and support kids in and out of the classroom.

"I hear you. We hear you. And we are committed. As a board, as a district to cultivate a community and an environment where everybody is heard, valued and respected, bottom line," says Murphy.

Ferguson is under revision but still holds her position on the board.