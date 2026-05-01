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Large police presence in 600 block of Johnston Road in Fayette County

Police car lights at night
Daniel Tadevosyan/Shutterstock
Police car lights at night.
Police car lights at night
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LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A large police presence is active in the 600 block of Johnston Road near Paris Pike and Bryan Station Road in Fayette County. Our crew on scene estimates up to 30 police cruisers in the area, as well as a drone.

Bryan Station Road by Briar Hill Road is currently is currently blocked off to all traffic; drivers are urged to avoid the area.

LEX 18 is on the scene and is working to learn more.

This is developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

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