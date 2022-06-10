Lexington outlines plans for Juneteenth celebrations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day, is celebrated annually on June 19.

The holiday is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States — it became an official federal holiday in 2021.

"With this being the first year the City has really been able to celebrate Juneteenth as a nationla holiday, it is important that we support a variety of local grassroots Juneteenth events and celebrations," said councilmember James Brown.

The city is hosting a variety of events to celebrate Juneteenth:

Soulteenth

Moondance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch St.

June 18 | noon – 7 p.m.

Juneteenth Jubilee

African Cemetery No. 2, 419 East Seventh St.

June 18 | 7 – 8:30 p.m.

The 17th annual celebration highlights the spirit of freedom and honors the Civil War soldiers who fought for that freedom.

Juneteenth Festival

Isaac Murphy Memorial Art Garden, 577 East Third St.

June 19 | 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Morning services, entertainment, kids' activities, information booths, vendors, and community fellowship celebrating black American liberation.

Wise Guys Barbershop & Georgetown St. Neighborhood Association Juneteenth Celebration

Douglas Park, 726 Georgetown St.

June 19 | 5 – 9 p.m.

A community celebration with the goal to bring awareness to culture, history, equality and peace to the neighborhood. Food service from Chef Doug Johannes from 5 – 7 p.m., music by DJ Classic, inflatables and fireworks.

Juneteenth Independence Day Celebration: Affrilachian Poets Literary Event

Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center, 300 East Third St.

June 19 | 7 p.m.

Celebrating African American independence and freedom featuring acclaimed members of the Affrilachian Poets. Special guest emcees are current Kentucky Poet Laureate Crystal Wilkinson and former Kentucky Poet Laureate Frank X Walker.

More information on celebrating Juneteenth in Lexington is available here.

