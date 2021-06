LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police are investigating after a man was found inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Officers were called to Hedgewood Court, near the intersection of New Circle Road and Richmond Road around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Coroner responded to the scene, and the man was pronounced dead.

Officials are asking people who were in the area at the time and saw or heard anything to give them a call.