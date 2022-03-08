Lexington's Shamrock Shuffle 3K returns March 12

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Shamrock Shuffle 3K is happening Saturday, March 12, with race waves starting at 8 a.m., at Fasig-Tipton.

In-person race registration closes Thursday, March 10 and space is limited. Participants are encouraged to sign up here to reserve their spots.

A virtual race option is available for participants to run anytime and anywhere from March 12 through March 31.

Following the race, participants are encouraged to head downtown for Lexington St. Patrick's Parade and Festival, which kicks off at 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

Net proceeds from the Shamrock Shuffle support affordable housing in the community through Lexington Habitat for Humanity. To learn more, visit here.