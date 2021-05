RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Richmond police are seeking the whereabouts of Hector Hernandez-Diaz, also known as Hector Diaz-Hernandez.

The 40-year-old suspect is wanted in connection with a homicide. He is from Richmond.

Hernandez-Diaz is believed to be driving a silver passenger car.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

This is a developing story and will be updated.