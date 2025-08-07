ONE Lexington, Cities United join forces to create new plan to reduce youth gun violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A new plan to tackle gun violence in Lexington has been created with the help of a national non-profit that was announced Thursday afternoon.

Cities United, a national non-profit focused on building sustainable, community-led strategies for safety and well-being, brings the Leading the Way Tour to Lexington. The organization teamed up with ONE Lexington to create a stronger five-year plan to end youth gun violence.

Lexington has seen a handful of recent gun violence incidents, from a mass shooting at a church on Old Richmond Road to a recent juvenile shot and left with life-threatening injuries over the weekend.

"We are not separate. We are not individual. We have to be together," said Chief Lawrence Weathers with the Lexington Police Department.

"Even though we've seen such decreases and even though the numbers are down again this year, when we lose young people like we have this year and we've seen a bit of an uptick with youth homicides. It's just a reminder the work never stops," said Devine Carama, the director of ONE Lexington.

Cities United invested more than $100,000 into ONE Lexington, including offering $40,000 worth of grants to local organizations focused on building safe, healthy, and hopeful communities.

Carama says it's important the community has a voice and that the city listens to what they want.

"It can't just be stopping conflicts and mediating once a gun is involved. How do we get way ahead of that right?," questions Carama. "What are the root causes that lead young people to shoot each other to survive. We got to go up stream and start addressing those whether it's housing, whether it's substance use disorder, untreated trauma in mental health, whether it's economic disparities. That's where I think the future of this work lies."

The new five-year plan, All Hearts on Deck, will utilize holistic community-based approaches that attack the root cause behind gun violence.