POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Powell County Search and Rescue is asking residents to keep an eye out for a woman who has been missing since Monday afternoon.

The search and rescue team said the 24-year-old woman named Gabby planned to hike to Courthouse Rock on Auxier Ridge trail at about 3 p.m. Monday and was expected to be out by 7 p.m.

Gabby has dark, curly hair, wears glasses and is dressed in black leggings.

The search and rescue team is asking anyone who sees her to call 911 right away.