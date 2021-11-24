Recycle unwanted holiday lights in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's time to break out those holiday decorations, and chances are, you'll find lights that are no longer working. Lexington's Department of Environmental Quality and Public Works is giving you the chance to recycle those lights that are no longer functional.

This is the fourth year for the holiday lights collection drive. Last year, 2,449 pounds of lights and other small electronics were collected to recycle, setting a record for the annual drive.

“This program has been enormously successful year after year,” says Environmental Quality and Public Works Commissioner Nancy Albright. “The drive helps illuminate the importance of recycling right while keeping unwanted items out of the Recycle Center.”

You can drop off broken or unwanted holiday lights, including string lights, rope lights, extension cords, timers, light sensors, power strips, electronic candles, and other small electronics at collection sites through Lexington.

Electronics should never go in recycling bins.

Collection bins will be at the following locations from Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, through Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022:

A Cup of Common Wealth – 105 Eastern Ave.

Cabela’s – 1510 Conservation Way

Chocolate Holler – 400 Old Vine St.

Crank & Boom – 1210 Manchester St. and 3101 Clays Mill Road #301

Good Foods Co-op – 455 Southland Dr.

Government Center – 200 E. Main St.

Johns Run/Walk – 317 S. Ashland Ave. and 3735 Palomar Centre Dr.

Lexington Senior Center – 195 Life Lane

Most Valuable Pets – 921 Beaumont Centre Pkwy #100

Pet Supplies Plus – 4101 Tates Creek Center Drive

Pivot Brewing – 1400 Delaware Avenue

West Sixth Brewery – 501 W Sixth St.

Wild Birds Unlimited – 152 N Locust Hill Dr.

Lights can also be dropped off directly at the Electronics Recycling Center, located at 1306 Versailles Road.

