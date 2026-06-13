Sheriff: 56-year-old London woman found deceased in apparent drowning

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation after a 56-year-old London woman was found deceased in an apparent drowning on Saturday.

According to a press release, deputies were dispatched around 1 p.m. Saturday by the London-Laurel County 911 Communications Center to conduct a welfare check after a female body was discovered floating in the water off of Kentucky Highway 1956, approximately 11 miles west of London.

Officials have identified the deceased individual as 56-year-old Terry Vickers. She was pronounced dead on-scene by Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling. According to the sheriff's office, authorities believe Vickers' death was caused by drowning.

The death investigation is ongoing. Assisting the sheriff's office on scene were Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, Laurel County Ambulance, London-Laurel Rescue Squad, and Swiss Colony Fire and Rescue.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX News will provide more information as it becomes available.