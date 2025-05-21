Tattoo shop in Winchester opens as temporary shelter after storm

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — A tattoo shop in Winchester provided shelter on Tuesday after a devastating tornado hit Kentucky, resulting in the death of 19 people.

"This space right here is 12 feet underground so this is one of the safest places to be," part owner of Inked Underground Ren Elam said. "We actually have reinforced concrete walls because the old bank vault sits above us."

The shop invited the community through a social media post that got more than 700 shares. In addition, the post brought in donations which they used to purchase pizza for those who stopped by the shop.

"We understand as a small community not a lot of people have shelters and it's important for us to offer that safe haven for people, especially those in mobile homes, our homeless population, people who don't have basements, etc," Elam said.