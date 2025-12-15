Volunteer firefighters help deliver baby on side of Cumberland Parkway in freezing temperatures

NANCY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Nancy Volunteer Fire Department members responded to an unusual emergency call Sunday morning when they helped deliver a baby on the side of Cumberland Parkway during bitterly cold weather.

Around eight members of the Nancy Volunteer Fire Department rushed to the Nancy exit after learning a mother was giving birth roadside. Firefighter and EMT Ethan Brainard was among the first responders to arrive at the scene.

"We were definitely like, wow, this is something we don't usually get. But we're always excited and ready to respond to any type of call we need to respond to," Brainard said.

The emergency call came on a freezing morning, requiring firefighters to work quickly to protect both mother and baby from the harsh conditions.

"As more units got on-scene we started doing just basic patient care, making sure we're taking care of mom and baby, making sure we're keeping them warm, right? Just because of how cold it was," Brainard said.

Somerset EMS arrived a few minutes later and transported the mother and baby to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.

Brainard emphasized that responding to such calls demonstrates why firefighter training remains critical for volunteer departments.

"We're working on trying to get some higher levels of care. We're staffed with a couple of EMTs and we're super super lucky and blessed to have them. So we always try to continue to work on that training," Brainard said.

For Brainard, the call reinforced his commitment to serving his community.

"I just got in it because I felt the need to help and work in my community," Brainard said.

Both mother and baby are reportedly doing well following the roadside delivery.

"Everything I've heard, they're doing good," Brainard said.