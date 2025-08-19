Wayne County Rescue Squad searching for missing 17-year-old

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Wayne County Rescue Squad reported on Tuesday that authorities are actively searching for missing 17-year-old Daniella Johnson from Mount Sterling.

Officials described Johnson as 5 feet tall, weighing 130 pounds, and wearing a black hoodie with possibly a skull on the front, along with jeans or leggings.

Johnson reportedly left her home at 5 a.m. on Tuesday with an energy drink, clothes and a flashlight.

Authorities asked that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Johnson to contact Monticello Wayne County 911 at 06-348-9111.