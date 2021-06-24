Rescuers rush to partial building collapse near Miami Beach, FL

SURFSIDE, Fl. (WPTV) — Authorities are responding to a partial building collapse near Miami Beach early Thursday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said it was on the scene of the incident near 88th Street and Collins Avenue in the Surfside neighborhood around 2:00 a.m.

More than 80 fire rescue units were involved in the response, including Technical Rescue Teams, fire officials said.

MBPD and @MiamiBeachFire are assisting the Town of Surfside at a partial building collapse located at 8777 Collins Avenue in Surfside, Florida. Multiple police and fire agencies from across Miami-Dade are assisting. Please follow @MiamiDadeFire for updated information. pic.twitter.com/8tORIfZfjY — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) June 24, 2021

Municipal fire departments and Miami Beach police are also assisting.

#MDFR is on scene of a partial building collapse near 88 Street & Collins Avenue. Over 80 MDFR units including #TRT are on scene with assistance from municipal fire departments. Updates will be provided on Twitter as they become available. — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) June 24, 2021

Footage from the scene shows a large section of the building collapsed into a pile of rubble.

This is a developing story and will be updated.