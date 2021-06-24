Watch
Rescuers rush to partial building collapse near Miami Beach, FL

Posted at 5:35 AM, Jun 24, 2021
SURFSIDE, Fl. (WPTV) — Authorities are responding to a partial building collapse near Miami Beach early Thursday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said it was on the scene of the incident near 88th Street and Collins Avenue in the Surfside neighborhood around 2:00 a.m.

More than 80 fire rescue units were involved in the response, including Technical Rescue Teams, fire officials said.

Municipal fire departments and Miami Beach police are also assisting.

Footage from the scene shows a large section of the building collapsed into a pile of rubble.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

