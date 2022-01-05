Watch
Former Estill County teacher sentenced to 10 years in prison tied to sex abuse case

Estill County High School
Posted at 10:50 AM, Jan 05, 2022
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A former Estill County teacher has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for not reporting sexual messages between her boyfriend and students.

Sherry Murphy pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence and wanton endangerment charges back in October as part of a plea agreement. Police say Murphy knew that her boyfriend, Torstein Torsetinson, messaged girls inappropriately, but she did not report it to authorities.

The 10-year sentence includes credit for time served and the remainder diverted for five years.

Murphy must also surrender her teaching certificate during diversion and have no contact with victims or their families.

