Former Estill County teacher sentenced to 10 years probation tied to sex abuse case

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A former Estill County teacher has been sentenced to 10 years on probation for not reporting sexual messages between her boyfriend and students.

Sherry Murphy pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence and wanton endangerment charges back in October as part of a plea agreement. Police say Murphy knew that her boyfriend, Torstein Torsteinson, messaged girls inappropriately, but she did not report it to authorities.

The 10-year sentence includes credit for time served and the remainder diverted for five years.

Murphy must also surrender her teaching certificate during diversion and have no contact with victims or their families.