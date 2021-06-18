Lexington firefighter arrested, accused of stealing money from a youth softball team he coaches

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington firefighter is charged after he allegedly stole money from a youth softball team he coaches.

An arrest citation for 34-year-old Michael Garrett says he allegedly took money dedicated to a softball team he managed and used the money for his own benefit. An officer with the Nicholasville Police Department says parents complained to police about the missing money.

The citation says Garrett was the only one who had access to the account, which had more than $1,600 inside of it.

Garrett was arrested at his home in Nicholasville on Friday morning. He's being held in the Jessamine County Detention Center.