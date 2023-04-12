Police: Flock license plate readers help arrest man wanted for murder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man wanted for murder in Texas was arrested in Lexington with help from the Flock License Plate Reader (LPR) system, according to Lexington Police Department.

Officers responded to the 3700 block of Camelot Drive for a report of shots fired at around 9 p.m. Monday, April 10.

Police located shell casings in the roadway and were given a description of the suspect vehicle. Using Flock LPRs in the area, a suspect vehicle was identified and located at a nearby residence.

Officers made contact with the residents, including 73-year-old Nicholas Trujillo-Ruiz.

Trujillo-Ruiz had an outstanding warrant from Texas for murder.

He was arrested and is currently being detained at the Fayette County Detention Center.