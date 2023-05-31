Police: Man threatened to kill Kentucky officers, blow up courthouse

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A North Carolina man is facing several charges after he allegedly threatened to kill a police officer, a Kentucky judge, and U.S. Marshals inside a courthouse he allegedly planned to blow up.

The London Police Department says 40-year-old Brian Bank was arrested on May 24. According to London Police Corporal Ben Webb's arrest citation for Bank, police were called to a BP truck stop in London for a man under the influence. While on the way there, a second caller said he was screaming, jumped into a truck, and sped off. Police say the truck hit a curb, disabling it, and the truck also dislodged a motorcycle on the back.

Officers attempted to conduct a field sobriety test, according to the citation, but Bank refused and started yelling and cussing at the officers and became extremely disorderly.

Bank was taken to St. Joseph Hospital for a blood draw, but police say he had to be removed for the safety of hospital staff and patients.

While on the way to jail, police say Bank told them he was going to kill Cpl. Webb by cutting his head off with a sword. The arrest citation states that Bank also said he was going to kill a judge and blow up the courthouse and kill all U.S. Marshals inside.

Bank was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, disorderly conduct, menacing, terroristic threatening, and resisting arrest. He is being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center.