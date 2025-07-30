Report: Lexington police attempting to locate man with several warrants

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department says they are attempting to locate a man with several warrants, including wanton endangerment.

According to police, 29-year-old Reza Jalali is wanted for first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree assault-domestic violence, third-degree terroristic threatening, fourth-degree assault-domestic violence-minor injury, and a warrant for violations of conditions of release.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com for a cash reward.