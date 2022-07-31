Watch Now
Death toll rises to 26 in Eastern Kentucky floods

knott county school with flood damage
Photo by LEX 18
knott county school with flood damage
Posted at 11:59 AM, Jul 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-31 12:07:07-04

HAZARD, Ky. (LEX 18) — In a press conference on Sunday in Hazard, Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed that the death toll had risen to 26 people.

"It has hit this county and this region so hard," Beshear said in the press conference. "People have lost everything, and that's if they are lucky to still be with us."

Beshear said that they are working on getting people stabilized and into some forms of housing as soon as possible.

According to officials, "70 plus" travel trailers are heading to Eastern Kentucky to help give people housing. Beshear referenced that they used the same strategy with the deadly tornadoes in Western Kentucky.

Beshear is traveling the area and will be in Knott County and Whitesburg later today.

