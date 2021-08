LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man.

Police say 60-year-old Nathaniel D. Hill suffers from paranoid schizophrenia. Hill was last seen at his group home in the 500 block of Rogers Road on Monday, August 30, around 12:00 a.m.

Hill is approximately 6 feet tall, 170 pounds, and has gray hair. He may be in the Paris Pike area.

Anyone who sees Hill or may have information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.