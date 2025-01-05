Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrest woman after shooting her boyfriend

21-year-old Ivy Casteel has been arrested and charged with first degree assault after officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office say she shot her boyfriend and left him with a serious injury.

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says that detectives are investigating a reported shooting that happened off of Full Moon Circle, around 7 miles west of London. The sheriff’s office says the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators were sent to London by Laurel County 911 Communication to a complaint about a man who was shot. When officials arrived they found a man who’d been shot once in the torso. The man was airlifted to UK Med Center for treatment of the serious injury.

The sheriff’s office says that investigators found out that Casteel was allegedly involved in an altercation with the man, who officials say is her boyfriend, when she allegedly shot him.

Casteel is being held at the Laurel County Detention Center.

