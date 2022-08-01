Watch Now
Laurel County Sheriff's Office looking for two missing girls

Laurel County Sheriff's Office
Minors Destiny Lopez Gonzalez (left) and Keelie Early (right) were reporting missing by the Laurel Co. Sheriff's Office.
Posted at 12:00 PM, Aug 01, 2022
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is looking for two missing teenagers.

14-year-old Destiny Lopez Gonzalez and 15-year-old Keelie Early were last seen on July 31 at around 9:43 p.m. off KY 552 around Tackett Spur Road in the Lily community.

The sheriff's office reported the girls may be in a gold Ford F350 pickup truck.

The investigation as to what occurred is still ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at (606) 864-6600 or (606) 878-7000.

