Laurel County Sheriff's Office looking for two missing girls

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is looking for two missing teenagers.

14-year-old Destiny Lopez Gonzalez and 15-year-old Keelie Early were last seen on July 31 at around 9:43 p.m. off KY 552 around Tackett Spur Road in the Lily community.

The sheriff's office reported the girls may be in a gold Ford F350 pickup truck.

The investigation as to what occurred is still ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at (606) 864-6600 or (606) 878-7000.