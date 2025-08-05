Lexington couple sues school bus driver for $75,000 claiming crash caused severe injuries

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington couple recently filed a lawsuit against a bus driver, the Fayette County Board of Education, and insurance companies, after they claim that a crash involving a school bus in April caused severe injuries. The complaint read that the couple is seeking damages in excess of $75,000.

The complaint alleges that on April 3, Kurt Waechter was traveling east on Liberty Road and that he had the green light as he approached the intersection of New Circle Road. A Fayette County school bus was reportedly traveling west on Liberty Road and approached the intersection of New Circle Road in the left turn lane.

According to the complaint, the bus driver allegedly had a flashing yellow arrow and proceeded to make a left turn, hitting Waechter in the process and "rendering Kurt unconscious."

The complaint further claims that the bus driver, along with the bus monitor, never left the bus to render aid "or otherwise to determine the medical condition" of Waechter.

Further allegation in the complaint include the bus monitor not alerting emergency personnel that Waechter had suffered "severe and debilitating injuries," noting that Waechter was unconscious "for over eight minutes."

Upon waking, the complaint says that Waechter "was subjected to a secondary impact" and, therefore, he sustained "severe and permanent injuries and other damages." His wife, Ashley, the complaint details "has suffered and will suffer the loss of services, assistance, aid, and companionship of her husband Kurt."

The suit lists the following parties as defendants: