LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A weapon was found inside the Fayette County Detention Center.

Major Matt LeMonds with Community Corrections says after corrections received information that a firearm may be present in the detention center, an immediate search was conducted, and a weapon was recovered without incident.

We're told an investigation into this matter is active and ongoing.

There is no further comment being made by corrections at this time.

