LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police are investigating after one person was shot on Tuesday around 8:20 p.m. on Ohio Street.

According to police, a man showed up at a local hospital suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, in which he told officers where the shooting occurred.

Investigators ask that anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call 859-258-3600.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020.