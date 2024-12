LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department reports they are searching for information on a vehicle they believe is connected to a shots-fired incident that happened on Nov. 3 near UK's campus.

According to police, a large crowd was attempting to leave Upper Street when they arrived and say gunfire was heard.

Police say that anonymous tips can be submitted through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers, and you can be paid up to $1,500 for that information.