Lexington Principal on leave after concerns raised by staff

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington principal is on leave after a Fayette County Public Schools spokesperson said members of the staff raised concerns. A spokesperson for the school district made the announcement Wednesday in a statement acknowledging the death of a staff member.

The Paul Laurence Dunbar High School athletic director, Jason Howell, died earlier this week. The spokesperson for Fayette County Public Schools said the district is grieving. In that same statement, she went on to say that there were concerns of some kind raised by staff at Dunbar and that the principal, Marlon Ball, is now on leave.

Howell had been with the school district for 17 years, 14 of them at Dunbar. Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn told the Lexington Herald-Leader that Howell's death was being investigated as a suicide.

In a statement this afternoon, Fayette County Public Schools spokesperson Lisa Deffendall said, "Our FCPS community is grieving Mr. Howell’s passing along with the staff, students, and families at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School. When one of our schools is hurting, the impact is felt districtwide.

“We are aware of the concerns raised by members of the Dunbar staff. Reports of this nature are taken seriously and will be fully investigated. Per our normal human resources procedures, Dunbar Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave. As with any personnel matter, we are unable to comment further,"

The district did not elaborate on the concerns referenced in the statement, but a teacher told the Herald-Leader that staff had struggled under Ball's leadership and that "harrassing and bullying cannot be tolerated in the workplace."

Brian Nurick, a parent who serves on the School-Based Decision Making Committee, said his personal experience with Ball has been a good one. He said a major concern parents had in choosing a new principal was fighting happening in the school. Nurick said those fights have significantly decreased since Ball came in.

Ball is a new principal this year. According to an announcement the district made about his hiring, he had spent time as a teacher, then assistant principal at schools in Florida, as well as the administrator for curriculum at the Dubai International School.

In a statement announcing Ball's hiring, Fayette County Public Schools Chief of High Schools James McMillan said, “With 13 years of experience in education, Mr. Ball specializes in implementing culturally relevant teaching and curriculum while also focusing on building strong culture and relationships with students, staff, and families. The Dunbar School-Based Decision Making Council and I are excited to welcome him to Lexington from sunny Florida and can’t wait to work alongside him as he leads Paul Laurence Dunbar going forward.”

Howell's visitation will be Tuesday, November from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home in Lexington. There will be a second visitation Saturday, November 12 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at JW Call Funeral Home in Pikeville.