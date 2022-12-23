Man found dead in car after dangerously cold temps

(LEX 18) — A Lexington man was found dead in his car this morning on 7th Street in dangerously cold temperatures.

The Catholic Action Center says it was unable to convince the man to come into the shelter to stay warm for the night.

The man was well known at the center and had visited several times after getting out of the hospital, according to Ginny Ramsey, the center's director.

"He was a sweetheart. Everyone is sad at the Catholic Action Center. Everyone loved him," Ramsey said, "He was the sweetest, old man."

The man, who was known as "Bobby," was believed to be in his late 60s, early 70s.